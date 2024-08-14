Alice Kvigne and Dave Bobzien have been involved with the Davis Tractor Pull for the last sixteen years. The couple gets along great…until game day, when Alice backs the Packers and Dave the Vikings. (Photo/Submitted) Alice from the Davis Bar Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Alice Kvigne has been a staple in Davis for the…
Latest News
- Ribbon cutting held for the Tysdal-Foss building at the Turner County Fair
- 30-acre electrical substation may be coming to Hurley
- Improvements made to Bowlway Lanes
- Viborg Public Library hatches egg experiment
- Harold Spomer
- Lorraine Marie Johnson
- Know your Neighbor
- Weekly commissioners meeting
- Post 72 Rallies from behind for the WIN vs W.I.N.
- Canistota/Freeman Sticks win State 16U title