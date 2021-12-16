Live like Marlys

Dawn Rye | Writer

‘Tis the “season of giving,” and we all know what that means, spending money on Christmas presents and donating to local charities in need. Tangible items are great, but nothing is more priceless than kindness and love. 

The holidays can be challenging for those mourning the loss of loved ones, struggling financially, or not having a home. Marlys Davis of Parker passed away in October. She volunteered her time and gave back to others.  She was notorious for her famous cheesy hash browns, fancy mashed potatoes, and 300 plus pies she would bake for the Turner County Fair. 

Marlys had a way of making people around her feel unique and seen, as evidenced in her gift for remembering so many people’s favorite “treats.”

Longtime friends Leigh Krumbach and Stacy Voeltz gathered together with an idea to remember Marlys and her giving spirit.  Since Marlys loved Hometown Christmas and giving back to the community so much they decided to create “Live Like Marlys”. The idea is that customers can purchase a gift card and write on who deserves a free drink, whether it be a postal worker, farmer, 4-H mom, tired mom having a bad day, teacher, or health care worker. Each career person can use the gift card donated for a free drink and place it back on the board or refill the amount on the gift card to keep the gift going to pay it forward. The idea will continue through Christmas or until the gift cards are depleted.

