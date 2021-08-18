Local barrel racer ranks 13th in the nation

By | Posted August 18th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a cloverleaf pattern around barrels quickly. Though amateurs and youth compete, the sport is not for everyone. 

Eight-year-old Kaylee Novak of Parker will be a third-grader at Parker Elementary who has loved riding horses since she was little. She recalls riding her first horse at the age of three and as she got older, she knew that’s something she wanted to continue. 

Novak said her mentor is step-mom Katie Novak because she used to ride Rosy, is good at it, and knows a lot about horses. She helps Kaylee learn different things about horse riding. 

Her routine consists of getting up early every morning and riding for a half-hour. 

Novak participated in the Lazy E Arena rodeo events in Oklahoma, finished 11th in barrels and now ranks 13th. 

She qualified in barrels, poles and goats. She and horse Rosy took part in the barrel event which is her favorite event, and it helps that Rosy is her best friend. Showjumping, or (pole bending), is a competitive equestrian event in which horse and rider are required to jump, usually within a time limit, a series of obstacles. Novak said that her goal is to keep Rosey one step past each pole, however during the competition, Rosey tipped the poles. 

During goat competition, riders will ride up to a goat tied to a stake; jump off and hog-tie the goat. Novak said that during her first and second attempt, her foot got stuck but she still received 11.8. Novak noted she only had two days off during the seven-day trip. 

Novak explained she gets nervous when she overthinks her competition on goats and during barrels.  She has to make sure Rosy doesn’t take off at the wrong time. In poles, she worries about getting too close to them and tipping them over. 

Novak said being named 13th in the nation for barrel racing feels good. She is proud of all the hard work she and Rosy put into the competition. It means that when she placed 13th in the nation, she received a money prize. 

She then competed in Columbus, Neb. in barrels, poles, goats and flags. During the flag event, there are two flags on top of the barrels, where the rider’s objective is to take one flag and place it in a bucket then get the second flag and race to the finish line. Her fastest time in flags is a nine. Novak was excited to compete in Nebraska and spend time with Derek (dad) and riding Rosy.

Comments are closed.

  • Parker Derby enters 12th year

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    By Shane Merrill | Sports It was near perfect weather for the 12th annual Parker youth fishing derby, which took […]

    MAP Growth is an assessment for measuring achievement and growth

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School board meeting Principal, Janelle Johnson discussed that she wants to continue […]

    Army Private First Class Rand honored with Turner County Bridge

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County Commissioner meeting, the board discussed the SD bridge dedication in honor […]

    Parker Business owners host free swim day

    August 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Summer in South Dakota is officially wrapping up. It feels like summer just started and it’s […]

    Tragedy strikes in Turner County

    August 12th, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor A stepping-stone amongst the rubble reflects the love a family shared.  A Saturday like any […]

  • Yearly slurry seal project

    August 12th, 2021
    by

    Construction continues on S.D. Highway 19 – expect delays during Turner County Fair

    August 12th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In early spring, the South Dakota Department of Transportation crews began the $4.3 million project on […]

    Farm Bureau Financial Services informs individuals on social security

    August 12th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Social Security is part of the retirement plan that provides replacement income for qualified retirees and […]

    Shopping local when it comes to back-to-school shopping

    August 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The list of school supplies seems to be a mile long; kids grow, which means outgrowing […]

    Parker welcomes new teachers

    August 5th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  Austin Hurley High School English  Austin Hurley lives in Sioux Falls with his wife Kaila, two […]

  • What’s Happening

    Darlene Kaufman

    90  Monday, Aug. 9 Marion  Darlene was born June 12, 1931, at the family farm at Marion to Abe J. […]

    Rod “Grizz” Garrison

    73 Thursday, July 22 Sioux Falls.   Rodney Allen Garrison was born on Nov. 2, 1947, at Urbana, Mo., to […]

    Kevin Leber

    58 Wednesday, August 11 Parker Kevin Leber, 58 of Parker, passed away on August 11, 2021 at the Sanford USD […]