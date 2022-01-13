Local charged with third DUI

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Turner County deputy Presely Helm was dispatched to Jones’ Food Center for a one-person vehicle crash. After Helm arrived on the scene, he found the local suspect was intoxicated and had crashed into the front of the Jones Food Center building, damaging the wall and collapsing some bricks. According to Sheriff Steven Luke, the suspect was charged with a third DUI, driving with a revoked driver’s license , open container and expired plates. (Photo/Dawn Rye)