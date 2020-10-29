Local father-son duo take part in sequel short film

During the short film squeal of “Pale Dawn,” Cole Abbott played a 12-year-old version of Larry Boreland. Abbott is playing on the merry-go-round with his co-star sister when a bully arrives. (Photo/submitted)

Dawn Rye | Writer

A local father-son duo was given the opportunity to take part in a short film squeal called “Pale Dawn” that simulated from the original film “Pale Luna” that was filmed a few years ago. The duo gave character Larry Boreland a voice. The short film is scheduled to be released in 2021.

Tom Abbott explained in 2018; he participated in the short film called “Pale Luna,” where he played a 1980s computer lab teacher named Larry. He said the story was based on a creepy pasta short story about a man who finds himself playing a computer game from his college days. Tom commented the event lead to a search for a missing girl. He noted the short film played in small theaters in Minnesota.

He said he has been a lifelong theater nerd and took part in 10 plays as an adult in various theaters in the area.

“I also would like to leave something behind for my kids. And both my films are classic examples of that,” commented Tom.

He explained the one thing he enjoyed when acting in “Pale Luna” was the ridiculous ‘80s costume he got to wear. Tom said the movie process as a whole is fascinating to watch. Tom noted the nine minute short film took months to produce.

Fast forward to 2020, when casting began for the sequel “Pale Dawn,” a more elaborate and complex script, Tom said.

He explained the film takes place in the 1950s where Larry Boreland was 12 or 13 years old. Tom said the director and producers reached out to Cole to see if he would be interested in the part.

He commented that Cole had a larger role and had the opportunity to shoot two scenes in Slayton, Minn. Tom explained in location one, Cole’s character is playing with his sister on a merry-go-round. A bully comes up and pushes his sister and so then the mom tends to the sister’s needs. In scene two, without giving away too much, he gets revenge on the bully, Luna.

Tom said Cole didn’t know what to expect going in but ended up having a blast.

He explained filming both scenes lasted all day in two separate locations and was the final piece to the film.

Tom said Cole’s favorite part about the experience was he loved the interaction with the other young actors and being able to hang out between scenes and learning how the movie making process works.

He said Cole has not always been interested in participating in short films. However, when he had the opportunity to play a “mini-me,” he took to the idea. Cole was considered for some educational videos for a marketing firm in Sioux Falls and was selected for a local hospital commercial