Love is in the Air!

Mar 20, 2024 | Home, News

73rd Annual Tri-Valley Chorus Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Tri-Valley Barbershop Chorus has a history that spans almost three quarters of a century. The first meeting of the Viborg chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing gathered together at the Odd Fellows Hall in Viborg on February…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register