LUCAS compression device continue to benefits EMS departments

By | Posted February 26th, 2021 |

Demonstrating the LUCAS
Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson demonstrates how the LUCAS chest compression device works on Fred (training dummy). Photo| Dawn Rye 

Dawn Rye | Writer

A heart attack most commonly results from atherosclerosis in the arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle. When the heart artery ruptures a clots forms, once that clot start blocking the blood flow the heart muscle will cause a heart attack. 

By using LUCAS as a bridge technology, first responders can “buy time” while they resolved the patient’s underlying health issues. 

Parker EMT Director Kristi Nogelmeier explained Parker Ambulance received the LUCAS device in early 2014 when South Dakota received $3.7 million in funding to purchase the lifesaving LUCAS2 equipment. She said the ambulance had used the LUCAS at least six to 10 times per year. 

Nogelmeier stated there had not been any particular challenges thus far. There are some sizing limits in regards to using the device effectively. She explained the compression device could work at a minimum patient sternum height of about 6 ¾  inches, with the maximum height being 12 inches. The entire chest width is 17 ¾ inches. This does limit them in some respect as to which patients they can use it on, but it does fit 98 percent of victims.

Nogelmeier said per Parker Ambulance requirements, EMT’s (Emergency Medical Technician) are trained yearly in CPR and are very efficient in the skills necessary to do it effectively. Unfortunately, the crew does tire out, leading to ineffective CPR and reducing victim survival chances. She noted the apparatus would consciously compress at a rate of 100-104 beats per minute, with a depth of at least two inches allowing for complete chest recoil. Nogelmeier explained that studies have shown that the LUCAS2 has decreased total “hands-off time” (the time EMT is not doing CPR because they perform other duties such as ventilating, securing an airway, checking for a pulse, or hooking up the Lifepak15. It has also shown increased oxygen levels, perfusion statuses, enhanced cardiac output, more favorable neurological outcomes and overall consistency vs. manual CPR.

Centerville EMT Luke Supernant said they received the LUCAS chest compression device three years ago. He explained on average it is used three to five times a year. Some of the department’s challenges are whether the patient will fit in the LUCAS and still learn the machine’s benefits. Supernant noted it’s a lifesaver because it’s a hired man and a tool appreciated in EMS when there are fewer volunteers.

Viborg EMT Gloria Preheim explained they might have used it five times in 2020. When the ambulance crew is short-staffed, the LUCAS is a wonderful piece of equipment to have. With so many variables when an EMT provides CPR, the LUCAS does it correctly every time, stated Preheim. She noted an unresponsive patient and an EMT physically do what the LUCAS could do for that long.

Comments are closed.

  • Parker students staying dedicated through second semester

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer High school honor roll serves students’ purpose to assess their academic performance and establish future goals. […]

    What a difference a week makes

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Monday sun shone on the Parker city sign on the side of city hall displaying quite the difference a week […]

    Emergency department receives grant for updated equipment

    February 26th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner meeting, a motion was made to approve the grant application […]

    City and school come together for school addition project

    February 18th, 2021
    by

    See First Street story and School Board story for details

    Two blocks of First Street to become one-way

    February 18th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Although there were several items on the agenda at last week’s city council meeting, council […]

  • Parker School Board continues to discuss school project

    February 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Parker School District meeting, the board discussed a few adjustments to future project […]

    Turner County Sheriff and EMS purchase vehicles for multiple use

    February 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The price was right when Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke and Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson pushed […]

    Still time to take out petitions

    February 18th, 2021
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Anyone interested in taking out a petition to run for Parker School board still has […]

    Second-grade class celebrates students with development of ‘Newsbook’

    February 18th, 2021
    by

    Julia Johnson | Staff Intern “I have won over 30 trophies! Wrestling is my sport. Sometimes it is hard and […]

    Multiple charges pending in stand-off in Turner County

    February 10th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer On Tuesday, a Lincoln County Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Ford […]

  • What’s Happening

    Garretson escapes Pheasants

    By Shane Merrill | Writer The drought for the Parker boys basketball team continued last week, as the Pheasants welcomed […]

    Six wrestlers headed to State B

    Shane Merrill | Sports Writer The Parker wrestling team took part in the region tournament last week and will send […]

    Parker hangs tough against Tea

    Shane Merrill | Writer Parker welcomed neighboring Tea to town last Thursday night for the final regular game of the […]