LUCAS compression device continue to benefits EMS departments

Demonstrating the LUCAS

Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson demonstrates how the LUCAS chest compression device works on Fred (training dummy). Photo| Dawn Rye

Dawn Rye | Writer

A heart attack most commonly results from atherosclerosis in the arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle. When the heart artery ruptures a clots forms, once that clot start blocking the blood flow the heart muscle will cause a heart attack.

By using LUCAS as a bridge technology, first responders can “buy time” while they resolved the patient’s underlying health issues.

Parker EMT Director Kristi Nogelmeier explained Parker Ambulance received the LUCAS device in early 2014 when South Dakota received $3.7 million in funding to purchase the lifesaving LUCAS2 equipment. She said the ambulance had used the LUCAS at least six to 10 times per year.

Nogelmeier stated there had not been any particular challenges thus far. There are some sizing limits in regards to using the device effectively. She explained the compression device could work at a minimum patient sternum height of about 6 ¾ inches, with the maximum height being 12 inches. The entire chest width is 17 ¾ inches. This does limit them in some respect as to which patients they can use it on, but it does fit 98 percent of victims.

Nogelmeier said per Parker Ambulance requirements, EMT’s (Emergency Medical Technician) are trained yearly in CPR and are very efficient in the skills necessary to do it effectively. Unfortunately, the crew does tire out, leading to ineffective CPR and reducing victim survival chances. She noted the apparatus would consciously compress at a rate of 100-104 beats per minute, with a depth of at least two inches allowing for complete chest recoil. Nogelmeier explained that studies have shown that the LUCAS2 has decreased total “hands-off time” (the time EMT is not doing CPR because they perform other duties such as ventilating, securing an airway, checking for a pulse, or hooking up the Lifepak15. It has also shown increased oxygen levels, perfusion statuses, enhanced cardiac output, more favorable neurological outcomes and overall consistency vs. manual CPR.

Centerville EMT Luke Supernant said they received the LUCAS chest compression device three years ago. He explained on average it is used three to five times a year. Some of the department’s challenges are whether the patient will fit in the LUCAS and still learn the machine’s benefits. Supernant noted it’s a lifesaver because it’s a hired man and a tool appreciated in EMS when there are fewer volunteers.

Viborg EMT Gloria Preheim explained they might have used it five times in 2020. When the ambulance crew is short-staffed, the LUCAS is a wonderful piece of equipment to have. With so many variables when an EMT provides CPR, the LUCAS does it correctly every time, stated Preheim. She noted an unresponsive patient and an EMT physically do what the LUCAS could do for that long.

