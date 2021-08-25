Making Turner County a better and safer place to live

Dawn Rye | Writer

Small steps can make a big difference in making Turner County a safer place for the residents. People depend on connection, whether with family, friends’ neighbors, or the local sheriff’s office, to keep the community safe. Recently Deputy Trey Andrews joined the Turner County Sheriff’s Office to provide a service to the communities. He is proud to represent the TC Sheriff’s Office.

Andrews grew up in Hamlin County around the Lake Norden, Castlewood area. He attended Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown to receive his A.A.S. degree and a South Dakota Law Enforcement Certification. He believes law enforcement offers a career with a high level of professionalism and stability.

“The selfless mindset was something I always had and knew I could use to help others. I enjoy the ability to interact with people from all walks of life,” noted Andrews.

Before working in Turner County, he was a police officer in Lennox and before that, he was in Montana, where he was an underground minor/operator.

Andrew’s goal is to provide a service to the county that makes the community proud and represent the Sheriff’s Office. He said Turner County is extremely lucky to have the deputies it currently has and he wants to add to that impact in a positive way. The motivation to make Turner County better stretches much further than any county line. In general, law enforcement is to be professional, honest, and display a high level of ethical and moral action. He expects to do this by working to make Turner County a better and safer place to live.

He explained law enforcement, in general, always faces perception challenges. He believes Turner County is a supportive county and the people they serve trust the department. That trust is something Andrews hopes to continue to foster with each community in the county.

Andrew’s advice for someone who wants to enter the law enforcement profession is to have a strong sense of self, and possess the ability to take advice or criticism. Have a level head because you can’t let a bad 10-minute interaction ruin a 12-hour shift or affect how you handle the next call. Each incident needs to be isolated because we always have to maintain a level of professionalism and effectiveness that can’t be done with elevated emotions.

When Andrews is not on deputy, he enjoys spending time with his seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. He likes camping, traveling in the winter, finding new snowboard places.