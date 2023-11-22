Marion School Board approves bring bond proposal to voters

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor On Monday, November 13, the Marion School Board met to discuss funding for the proposed building project for the school.Multiple public meetings have been held to inform the public of some of the ideas being explored to better the school. On the posted agenda was approval of a general obligation…
