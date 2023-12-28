Marion students visit Tieszen home residents

Alan Astleford | Staff Writer The Marion school fourth grade students visited residents of the Tieszen Home. They sang songs, told jokes and did a coloring exercise. Students in pictured are left to right: Alaska Foht, Kinley Beckstrand, Adeline Blau, Meadow Crooks, Addalyn Witt, Willma Langrehr, Caleb Eckhardt. Back row: Camdyn Pitchford, Nathan Hammit, Wyatt…