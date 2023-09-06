It is a dilemma of good sorts when your mission grows beyond your wildest dreams. Recently, Meals with a Mission of Parker was faced with the blessing of people wanting to donate meat to be used for meals, but they had no place to safely store the contributions. Now, thanks to word of mouth, their…
Latest News
- The “Mural Man”
- Work on Highway 46 progressing, still on schedule
- Tuesday, 22 years ago
- Turner County Shooting Sports to hold organizational meeting
- Meals with a Mission continues to grow
- Centerville Library fundraiser
- Parker city-wide cleanup
- Marion School implements guidelines for facility usage
- Daneville Heritage Museum
- New elementary teachers at Irene-Wakonda excited to work with students