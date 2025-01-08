Midwest Miracles Classic: A Heartfelt Triumph for a Noble Cause

Kobee and other family members would go out after every game and present the “Player of the Game Award.” Here Kobee is presenting the Player of the Game Award to Nick Hanson, Viborg-Hurley Senior after Viborg-Hurley’s victory over Elk Point-Jefferson. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Viborg-Hurley Sports This past weekend, the small town of Hurley…