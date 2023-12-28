NAPA this is Bob…

Dec 28, 2023 | Features, Home, News

NAPA Bob aka Bob Sneller is selling both his NAPA stores located in Centerville and Parker at the end of the year (photo/Donna Rumbaugh) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor October 15, 1988 is the day that Bob Sneller, better known as Napa Bob, but also known as Sneller Bob, opened the doors of Parker Farm…

This content is for Online Subscription and HOLIDAY SPECIAL members only.
Log In Register