New 4-plex apartments coming 2022
Dawn Rye | Writer Monsters, ghosts, devils, pirates, princesses, clowns, the imagination of costumes are endless when it comes to […]
submitted by Brad Shardin Gene and (the late) Jean Graber are a perfect fit for the Pioneer Award given by […]
Dawn Rye | Writer Ever watched someone work or perform a job and thought, “I could do that” or “I […]
Dawn Rye | Writer Football parents encourage their children and teammates and support the coaches and officials working with their […]
Dawn Rye | Writer October is National Pork Month, and pork producers play a significant role in feeding the world. […]
Dawn Rye | Writer Goodbyes are difficult and after six years of serving as the Southeast Enterprise Facilitator, Schulte retired […]
Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m. […]
Please join us for Jumpstart’s Read for the Record at the Parker Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 28. Join us […]
Shane Merrill | Sports The 102nd annual Turner Co. Crow hunt was held last Wednesday, Oct. 13 with a full […]
Dawn Rye | Writer South Dakota is home to more than seven million pheasants. In 2021, the traditional season opens […]