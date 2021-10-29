New 4-plex apartments coming 2022

Located east of Jones’ Food Center, the landscape is changing while Groeneweg Construction is building a four-apartment complex. According to the owner Paul Groeneweg, the apartments will be complete by early January 2022. Photo/Dawn Rye 

