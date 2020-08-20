New principal hired in Parker

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

As a new school year is about to start in Parker, a new principal has taken the reins as the junior high and high school principal, replacing Bill Leberman who resigned this spring.

Janelle Johnson, who will also help with professional development and curriculum lives in Sioux Falls with husband Corey and two children.

Johnson has spent the last 17 years at Edison Middle School, teaching sixth, seventh and eighth grade math, science and language arts, as well as professional development.

She explained that her former principal, Steve Griffith, was her role model and was great with kids, noting he let them preserve dignity, he was supportive and she knew it was who she wanted to be.

“Kids make mistakes, but it does not define who they are as a person. It is our job as adults to help our children learn right from wrong and grow up to be well rounded people,” Johnson said.

Johnson said although she wasn’t looking for a change or to leave Edison, she ended up in Parker after receiving a call from a friend about the opening. After submitted her information, including a video, she went through the hiring process, all through Zoom video conferencing. Johnson was hired the first part of April and officially started on Wednesday, July 1.

She noted that after hearing she was hired, she was trying to finish up remote learning with her eighth graders, helping her own children with remote learning and on her own time was asking what she could do to help in Parker.

“I knew it would be a crazy year. I am very much a planner and organizer and a realist and I knew I needed a plan, even though it could change at any time,” Johnson said.

Already this year, Johnson has helped teachers with the curriculum and switching to a completely new curriculum for language arts.

Johnson said she is very excited to be part of a K-12 building and to get to know the students and families of the district.

“Sioux Falls was wonderful, but it is big,” said Johnson.

She noted the vibe she got of Parker, even during her Zoom meeting, made her realize Parker was going to be a perfect fit for her.

And although she will be traveling from Sioux Falls, Johnson said that minute wise, it is about the same as it took for her to get to Edison.

Another exciting thing Johnson is looking forward to is getting to know everyone. She said she is nervous for her staff about dealing with a new year amidst a pandemic but knows they are all doing their best to provide an education for their students.

“The students are number one and every decision teachers make have the students best interest in mind,” said Johnson.

Growing up in northern Minnesota, Johnson said her parents both instilled a strong work ethic in her and growing up in a small town made her believe it really does take a village to raise a child with the support of other families.

“We all just need to be there for each other. Nobody knows what is 100 percent right for a child, but we just need to support one another,” she said. “Nothing good comes from being negative.”