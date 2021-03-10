Par Mar Bluff building road relationship with county

Dawn Rye | Writer

Ryan Wieman told the county he wanted to discuss an opportunity regarding Par Mar Bluff, the development he started a few years ago. There is a taxable road district that meets annually, which would allow him as a developer to tax the 28 lots. He noted how the Turner County zoning ordinance states the development should have a paved surface since the development comes off of Highway 44. He wanted to know if there was any way if the homeownership board could build a relationship with the county to help pave the road at the homeowner’s expense. With that long-term relationship they could have the county help clean the road during the winter months and he estimates a 10-minute job because of the wide circle road he created in the development.

Wieman explained that it was during a wet year when he built that road, so he had no other options to compact the clay. So, he placed a foot of quarry rock and put a gravel base over the top, and now all he has to do is place another inch or two gravel before paving that would last 20-30 years. The development understands the paving would be at their expense. They would just like a road that would be easier to maintain.

Wieman said he is still the majority owner of the lots and eight lots are occupied and residents are automatically part of the road district once their home is built. He believes if once the road is paved, more houses will be constructed. When the development started there were 100 acres at $2,700 in taxes on the property and currently, the taxes are at $35,000. Wieman stated when all the lots are filled, it will create $110,000 to $150,000 in taxable revenue. There is no liability to the township because they are near a state highway.

He explained he could borrow the money to pave the road on a five-year note and access the amount over the lots. Wieman said if he can set up a long-term relationship with the county, it would help Par Mar Bluffs to maintain the road.

Chairman Mick Miller asked what kind of maintenance type agreement regarding dollars would be acceptable?

State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman explained a statute that governs when the county is contracting with private roads to provide maintenance. She said she would offer the criteria to Wieman with what a contract should entail. She encourages Wieman to sit down with Highway Superintendent Kent Austin and a petition would initiate to allow the board to decide to move forward.

Miller questioned if there was a down side as a board to agree to a maintenance agreement?

Austin said no, because it encourages the tax revenue to continue to come into the county.