Parker City Council members voice concerns

The regular monthly meeting of the Parker City Council took place on Monday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. All council members were present.

A short presentation was given regarding two resolutions for an application for financial assistance to the city to continue upgrades on water and sewer. These are resolution 2021.12.13.01 and 2021.12.13.02. With the council’s approval, the city will be able to apply for grants available to continue working on clean water and drinking water projects within the city. Should the grants be awarded, this will help improve city water and keep the cost to the consumer down.

It was approved to rezone the property across from Get N Go from residential to commercial in order to clear the way for a new car wash to be built by Get N Go.

Council Concerns were brought to the table which included meeting times. It was suggested by Mayor Ron Nelson that meeting start time be moved to 7:30, a half hour later than the normal scheduled meetings, in order to accommodate the work schedule of one council member who cannot make the 7 p.m. meeting start time. This was met with disagreement as the meetings sometimes run rather long into the evening hours, so the meeting start time was left at 7 p.m.

Another concern brought to the attention of the council was the condition of the current fire hall. A visit by council member Chris Poncelet has brought needs to light that he feels should be addressed before considering spending money on a new activity center, including preparedness for city growth and public safety, lack of equipment and conditions of the building. Other members of the council expressed agreement with Poncelet. Mayor Nelson informed the council repeatedly that he was expecting this to come up once Marion Fire Department got a new building. It is expected that representatives from the Parker Fire Department will be on the agenda for next month’s meeting to confirm their concerns regarding the aging building they occupy.