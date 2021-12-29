Parker City Council tackles Cannabis and Concerns

Medical Cannabis Ordinances pass City Council vote

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

There were two Ordinances on the agenda at the Parker City Council meeting held Monday, December 13 regarding Medical Cannabis within the city limits of Parker.

The first meeting of the Amended Zoning Ordinance 3.04.05 was read and passed. This Ordinance basically adds language to the zoning regulations to describe a Medical Cannabis Dispensary as the entity registered with the South Dakota Department of Health pursuant to SDCL Chaper 34-20G and licensed by the City pursuant to Ch. 4.05 that acquires, possesses, stores, delivers, transfers, transports, sells, supplies, or dispenses cannabis, cannabis products, paraphernalia, or related supplies and educational materials to cardholders. Medical Cannabis Dispensary does not include a cultivation facility, a cannabis testing facility, a cannabis product manufacturing facility, or a recreational cannabis dispensary. The ordinance also added “Medical Cannabis Dispensary” to the descriptions of District B-1 Central Business Districts, District B-2 General Business District, and District I-1 Light Industrial District.

The first reading of Ordinance 4.05 regarding Medical Cannabis Dispensaries was also read and passed. This ordinance lays out the licensing regulations for a Medical Cannabis Dispensary business. This ensures that language is in place to set the rules for businesses desiring to obtain the necessary license and conduct Medical Cannabis business within the jurisdiction limits of the City. Requirements included in the document include, but are not limited to the following:

No owner, member or manager, shareholder, principal officer, or board member can be under the age of 21. No employees have been convicted of a qualifying felony offense. The dispensary cannot share office space with or refer patients to a practitioner. Cannabis cannot be consumed on the property. One owner must be a resident of the state of South Dakota. The premises cannot be located within 1,000 feet of any school property line, inside any building that contains a dwelling, pediatrician’s office, hotel, motel, boarding house, or lodging facility.

The application fee for the license would be established at $250 and the annual license fee would be set at $5000. The last and final reading of these ordinances will be during a special meeting on Dec. 28.