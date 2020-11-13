Parker council approves garbage administration fee

Posted 18 hours ago

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Parker’s city council met in regular session last Monday night. Although there were a few items on the agenda, the council was able to get through their the list in about an hour.
Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke spoke to the council about the busy month he said his department had. He noted there were several juvenile issues as well as arrests, well being checks and other calls.
Council member Brian Schulte questioned the dilapidated vehicles on property that have not been taken care of. Luke noted that he thought they had been taken care of. City employee Mike Jorgensen noted that they haven’t and there are now several new ones. Luke said he would work with Jorgensen to get them all taken care of.
The council also discussed adding an administrative fee onto the garbage cost. Mayor Ron Nelson explained he does not want more than $1.00 added on for the cost. The council agreed and approved the $1.00 addition.
Jorgensen spoke to the council in regards to money remaining in his budget and with that, he would like to upgrade his Bobcat. Nelson explained to the council that the one he has now does not have enough power to run the broom. Jorgensen added too that it doesn’t have heat and isn’t a two speed.
The council agreed that they should look into the upgrade as long as they stay below the budgeted cost.
Finance Officer Adam Jans spoke to the council in regards to garbage issues a few residents had. Jans explained that some residents, who have had alley pickup, would like that to continue. The garbage carrier, RBS, will continue with the pickup, but need branches cleared to 14’. Jan noted when he sends out letters about the total charge for garbage services, he will mention the branches in alleys to homeowners.

