Parker FFA Chapter finishes semester with awards

Parker FFA members include back left, Logan Buseman, Levi Wieman, Joe Mahan, Conner Even, Zach Hofer, Andrew Even and Carter Ross. Front row Shelby Pankratz, Natalie Haase, Joni Dykstra, Vanessa Dunkelberger, Aspen Rand, Janae Olson and Parker Lessman. Photo/Submitted.

Fall 2021 has been hectic for the FFA members as they traveled around the state competing in Leadership Development Events (LDEs). The first competition members headed out to was the Jackrabbit Invitational in Brookings.

This was a great and fun experience for the younger FFA members because they know what to expect next year, even if they didn’t place. Then, members competed here at District LDE’s. The following members competed in these District LDE’s Ag Sales Andrew Even, Connor Even, Zach Hofer, and Levi Wieman, FFA Creed Neveah Podhdrasky, Job Interview- Madison Pankratz and Annie Ebeling, Public Speaking- Joni Dykstra, Extemporous Speaking Charlie Patten, Ag Issues- Parker Lessman, Logan Buseman, Carter Ross, Shelby Pankratz, Joni Dykstra, Natalie Haase, and Vanessa Dunkelberger and Marketing Plan Joe Mahan, Janae Olson and Aspen Rand.

The LDE’s that brought the Parker name to the podium and earned their trip to the State FFA Leadership CDE’s in December was Public Speaking. Joni Dykstra received second in Public Speaking. Ag Issue received first place, Marketing Plan received second and Ag Sales received second place.

On Sunday, Dec. 5tand Monday, Dec. 6, a few of the Parker FFA members could take that road trip to Pierre for the State Leadership CDE’s. Joni Dykstra participated in the Prepared Public Speaking LDE. Ag Issues spoke about the beef industry and climate change and received a seventh place. Ag Sales received a seventh-place as well. To wrap the awards up, Marketing Plan completed a project on Olson Cattle Company and was gold ranking fourth place.

The FFA chapter is busy delivering fruit from the fruit sales and would like to thank everyone who ordered fruit from them this year. The spring semester will start in a couple of weeks and the members will begin preparing for their spring CDE’s and National FFA week. Throughout January, the members will update their record books putting all the information from their Supervised Agricultural Experience into the forms required to help them win awards throughout their years in FFA. The students will also start preparing for their Production CDE’s from Livestock Judging, Floriculture, Ag Mechanics, Nursery and Landscaping, Horse Judging, and many more. The students will attend many practices CDE’s before attending the State Competition in April. They will also make plans to help the Parker Community celebrate National FFA and National Ag Week during all this time.

The Parker FFA chapter is always looking for community service projects to help better the community and our organization. If you have any suggestions or requests, please let a member or Kelly Dunkelberger know.