Parker Fire Department sparks growing pains discussion

Posted January 19th, 2022

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

At the December council meeting, Council member Chris Poncelet brought up concerns regarding the condition of the current fire house occupied by the Parker Fire Department.  After meeting with Firefighters and touring the building, Poncelet saw a need and did something about it.  After much discussion regarding the state of the fire hall, Mayor Ron Nelson suggested this was sparked when the Marion Fire Department got their new hall, repeating “I knew this was going to come up once Marion built their new building.” 

Several members of the PFD were in attendance at the January Council meeting to explain to the group the struggles they are facing in their current location, and what they would like to see happen in the future, as the city continues to grow.  Fire Chief, Max Masters explained how a new building would be ideal for them as they have outgrown the one they are in.  

One option would be to purchase the vacant land directly east of the city camping area.  City Finance Officer, Adam Jans explained the D.O.T. restrictions on that property regarding driveway width could be problematic.  Mike Jorgenson from Planning and Zoning also informed them of the setbacks on that property, limiting the amount of actual real estate that would be available for use.  Mayor Nelson suggested that the city purchase that property regardless, so they would have it for future use if needed.

Other options on the table included rebuilding on the site where they reside currently.  Nelson had concerns about this idea, as it would displace the department until the new building could be constructed.  Masters advised the desire to keep the firehouse centrally located to keep response times at a minimum and to provide better service to the community.  The land currently owned by Ferrellgas at the north end of Main Street was tossed into the idea pot, along with other plots of land in the city.  

Ultimately, Mayor Nelson instructed the group to draw up plans for a new house and bring them back to the council.  He explained that it would be easier to determine how much room would be needed to support the building with plans to examine.  

