PARKER PRIDE

By | Posted 6 hours ago |

Recent Parker Pride winners are back row from left: Bryleah Walton, Piper Woodring, Hadleigh Tuschen, Brody Preheim, Sutton Phillips, Marquice Bortnem and Ethen Whitcomb. Front row from left: Holland Leveille, Eli Scheffer, Gael Gody Lopez, Luke Flannery and Paige Berthelsen. Not pictured, Lexus Fischer and Faith Malcom. 

Comments are closed.

  • Future ambulance district back up for discussion

    6 hours ago
    by

    Melissa Schultz |Writer Roughly 10 months ago, City of Lennox administrator Nate Vander Plaats spoke with the Turner County commissioners […]

    Applauding our School Board Members

    6 hours ago
    by

    South Dakota School Board Recognition Week is the time to recognize the men and women who dedicate their time and […]

    School Board discussed the outlook for Phase II building project

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In May of 2021, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of […]

    Parker students celebrated FCCLA week

    6 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer FCCLA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities to pursue […]

    Turner County Fatal Crash

    6 hours ago
    by

    What:    Two-Vehicle Crash Where:  Intersection of 269th Street and 446th Avenue. Three miles west of Monroe, S.D. When:   […]

  • Two People Extracted After Turner County Accident

    6 hours ago
    by

    Two individuals escaped with only minor injuries after an accident with a propane truck southeast of Freeman Saturday. According to […]

    Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services

    6 hours ago
    by

    The past few weeks’ staff from Pioneer Memorial Hospital & Health Services have been attending basketball games in our community […]

    Chief Ford mourned in Turner County

    7 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Friends and family remembered the man who “bridged a gap for brotherhood and unity” who died […]

    In case you missed it

    7 hours ago
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council meeting was held on Monday, February 7 at the City Office.  […]

    Goose vs. Gander

    7 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer A recent social media post surrounding a local junkyard operation raised legal questions. Why is it […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jeffery Bruce Almond

    67 Formerly from Hurley Feb. 16 Jeffrey Bruce Almond, 67 of Indianapolis,Indiana, formerly of Hurley S.D. passed away Feb 16, […]

    Sue Dannenbring Schlomer

    62 Parker Jan. 24 Sue Dannenbring Schlomer was born to Warren “Bud” and Donna (Merrill) Dannenbring on September 2, 1960. […]

    Parker 7th graders Champions at Parkston

     Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker seventh graders continued their fine season last weekend, taking first place in the Parkston […]