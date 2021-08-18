Parker School offers free lunch meal

By | Posted 10 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and nonprofit private schools and residential child care institutions. It provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost, or free lunches to children each school day. 

According to Food Service Manager, Teresa Larson the USDA will be paying for all K-12 students’ school meals beginning Aug 25 and will run through May 31, 2022, or until the meal program money runs out. 

Larson explained your child’s lunch account would be charged for extra milk, second entrée, or ala carte items and their account must be positive to purchase any add-ons. 

Each meal and reduced-price lunch serviced, the school receives about $3.00 of federal money and 30 cents for each paid lunch. Other benefits include technology discounts for phones and the Internet, teacher loan forgiveness and Title 1 funding. 

U.S. Department of Agriculture Programs are also available to the school with a higher free and reduced rate meal program. They help with fresh fruits, vegetable snacks, after-school snacks at no charge, a summer food service program with free children’s meals all summer and grants for the USDA that allow schools to purchase equipment with grant funding.

