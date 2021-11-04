Parker Senior Citizens Center give back to the local school Back Pack program

By | Posted November 4th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

At the end of every summer, children begin their race towards finding all the school supplies from pencils, backpacks, paper, and much more.   However, what happens when a family is living paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet and children have to return to school without school supplies. 

The Backpack Program provides vital school supplies to hundreds of kids starting school, including a new backpack filled with grade-specific school supplies. 

Each September, the Parker School District identifies children with the greatest need to equip students with the school supplies they need to help them be successful throughout the school year.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the Parker Senior Citizens Center hosted a Thanksgiving Day meal for the community and new members. A donation was made to purchase 300 backpacks for 2022 Parker School students in need during the event.

Comments are closed.

  • Veteran’s Day Programs to be held

    November 4th, 2021
    by

    The Parker School will be hosting a Veteran’s Day Program to honor those who have given of themselves to protect […]

    Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

    November 4th, 2021
    by

    Troy Schwans | Writer Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of setting the clocks forward one hour from standard […]

    Fun was had by all

    November 4th, 2021
    by

    On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the community and kids dressed up in costume to attend the annual Grace Lutheran Trunk or […]

    November is National Career Development month

    November 4th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer As the fall semester winds down, November offers a time to reflect on a career effort […]

    New 4-plex apartments coming 2022

    October 29th, 2021
    by

  • Halloween fun for all ages

    October 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Monsters, ghosts, devils, pirates, princesses, clowns, the imagination of costumes are endless when it comes to […]

    Local bowling alley operators join the Hall of Fame

    October 29th, 2021
    by

    submitted by Brad Shardin Gene and (the late) Jean Graber are a perfect fit for the Pioneer Award given by […]

    Broehm to take the reins of the new SEFP facilitator

    October 29th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Ever watched someone work or perform a job and thought, “I could do that” or “I […]

    JV/Varsity football parents looking for a solution on the lack of players

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Football parents encourage their children and teammates and support the coaches and officials working with their […]

    Celebrating pork producers

    October 21st, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer October is National Pork Month, and pork producers play a significant role in feeding the world. […]

  • What’s Happening

    Stanley Darold Powell

    Monday, October 25 80 Sioux Falls Stan was born in Madison on April 25, 1941 to Darold and Sophie (Hein) […]

    Marlys Davis

    65 October 25 Parker Marlys was born to George and Menna (Rops) Buus in Lennox on Sept. 26, 1956.  She […]

    Loren Germain Kasten

    93 Friday, Oct. 29 Sioux Falls Loren was born to Bernhart and Lydia (Michael) Kasten in Minnehaha County, Parker on […]