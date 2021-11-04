Parker Senior Citizens Center give back to the local school Back Pack program

Dawn Rye | Writer

At the end of every summer, children begin their race towards finding all the school supplies from pencils, backpacks, paper, and much more. However, what happens when a family is living paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet and children have to return to school without school supplies.

The Backpack Program provides vital school supplies to hundreds of kids starting school, including a new backpack filled with grade-specific school supplies.

Each September, the Parker School District identifies children with the greatest need to equip students with the school supplies they need to help them be successful throughout the school year.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the Parker Senior Citizens Center hosted a Thanksgiving Day meal for the community and new members. A donation was made to purchase 300 backpacks for 2022 Parker School students in need during the event.