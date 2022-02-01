Parker students celebrated FCCLA week

Dawn Rye | Writer

FCCLA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities to pursue careers that support families.

Parker FCCLA teacher Lillian Lauesen said FCCLA week is about highlighting everything that FCCLA does for our school, our community, and our students. Each day spotlights what FCCLA stands for. Monday is for members, Tuesday is for service, Wednesday is for educators, Thursday is for skills, and Friday is for FCCLA. Each day chapters are challenged to do something in line with those aspects.

She explained that Parker’s FCCLA chapter sponsors a dress-up week. Students and staff enjoy breaking out of a typical day and dressing in fun ways. FCCLA members will carry a bag of candy, and if they see someone dressed up in that day’s theme, they will give out some candy. Monday is Pajama Day, Tuesday is Country vs. Country Club Day, Wednesday is Decades Day, and Thursday is Paint the Town Red Day (Wear Red in support of FCCLA)

FCCLA week falls during a hectic time of the year and comes up so fast. Laursen is still a new advisor and working on building up our chapter in Parker. This year they are only sponsoring a dress-up week.

“I will challenge my members to do something extra out of the ordinary for a staff member or friend while they are at school. I hope to build a stronger chapter that plans a lot more activities,” she commented.

Laursen stated that people need to remember that what people will remember the most about someone will be how that person made them feel. That is the impression that lasts.

“I encourage my members to step up and when they see a need to challenge themselves to meet that need and even take it a step further,” she noted.

FCCLA pushes students out of their comfort zone, and most often, not without resistance. What she loves about it, though, is that the activities and events that FCCLA has given students their voice provide them with confidence and help build leadership skills.

With that voice, confidence, and leadership skills, when it pushes them out of their comfort zone, it prepares them even more for the world outside of their childhood. Her favorite part of FCCLA is when students go to events with other chapters; students get an opportunity to meet other members from different schools and build friendships. When students get to create friendships outside of their school peers, they learn how other friendships are formed and then learn how to network, which is a huge part of whatever career they choose in their life.