Parker Wins State Visual Arts Championship

Mar 31, 2022 | Features, Home, News

Melissa Schultz | Writer The Parker High School Visual Arts team won the 2022 State Visual Arts championship for the fifth year in a row. Last year Mr. Fuller was not sure if they would be participating in the art contest this year, when asked on what persuaded him to change his mind, Mr. Fuller…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register