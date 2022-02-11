Paying it forward through serving coffee to local community

Dawn Rye | Writer

Paying it forward is the simple concept that people should be kind to others when someone is kind to them. The idea is that kindness can change lives and therefore change the world. Thankfully, some selfless heroes have decided to show compassion and have brought about real positive change in their world.

Local community members Sami and her brother Denver Nordmann paid “paying it forward” on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with the first $50.00 in drinks would be paid, and for the remainder of the day, five $10.00 gift cards were given out in honor of their aunt Marlys Davis. On Thursday, Feb. 3, the duo donated five $10.00 gift cards that morning and paid $50.00 worth of drinks in the afternoon.

Sami described that at Christmas time, their grandma gave each grandkid money to be used to “pay it forward.” With the money, the kids were given the freedom to decide what to put that money towards and benefit the community. Some of the grandkids were struggling with ideas for using the money. After lots of thinking, they eventually heard about the “Live Like Marlys” donations at Twigs and Treasures.

Sami said the past few months have been tough with our great-aunt Marlys (our grandma’s sister). As people may know, Marlys left a significant impact on many lives. Both Denver and herself grew up in the café playing, chatting, and helping with Specken Dicken night, which is our favorite memory. Marlys encouraged them to become the best people and helped them grow in our faith tremendously.

“We miss our auntie Marlys dearly and know that “Live Like Marlys” is what our money should go towards for our pay-it-forward this year,” commented Sami.

The duo knows aunt Marlys touched the lives of so many others just as she did theirs, and they wanted to help continue spreading her love to the community she loved in the place where they both grew up. They encourage others to continue to spread the love just like Marlys did.