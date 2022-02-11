Playing Chutes N Ladders, not football

Dawn Rye | Writer

For the last three decades, the Parker and Marion School Districts have been playing the game of Chutes n Ladders when it comes to co-oping in sports or considering consolidation. Both school boards move back and forth when doing what’s best for their students. However, sometimes those moves are climbing up the ladder to further the opportunities for the students. In the end, a wrong move will cause the district to slide down the chutes.

In January 1989, the Parker-Marion volleyball team defeated the Viborg Vikings, the second team in the state. As a team, Parker-Marion served up a supposed school record of 96 percent. A few years later, Parker and Marion worked together on building a wrestling team. Despite both schools working together, they eventually parted ways.

According to Parker Business Manager Jim Vogel, a consolidation discussion was held in 2015. During the Parker and Marion School Board meeting, they discussed a consolidation, sports co-op option, and other possibilities. At the meeting, Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said the school chose not to co-op in basketball for the following calendar year.

In December 2021, Parker School board member Ransom Jones explained that Marion was open to a full sports co-op and recognized that each school would benefit from the co-op. However, Marion was also discussing co-oping with Freeman.

According to research, co-ops are based on the percentage of enrollment when it comes to determining events and in specific locations. For example, if Parker has 490 students and Marion with 189, it would be based on the percentage defining the number of events each school would have in their location. DeBoer estimated the rate to be 65 percent for Parker and 35 percent for Marion.

Parker School Board president Jason Chester noted that the Marion School Board’s mindset is that their co-op for football with BEE (Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan) is a hardship contract. Marion has no mention of their name or games in the community. According to the two boards’ discussion, Marion was willing to give sports events up but looking to be an active partner in the process.

Following the Parker School Board meeting, the Marion School Board met with Parker board members and Freeman Public about forming a co-op. Both parties had corresponded with Marion to create a sports co-op in football. Parker proposed a four-year contract with the school mascot and colors being non-negotiable. Marion was looking for a partnership rather than a sports co-op through that meeting.

Parker committee discussed their bullet points back in December and decided Parker would be open to talking with Marion about the consolidation. On Monday, Jan. 3, they met again with Marion Board members Larry Langerock and Matt Donlan, where Parker presented what they would like to see in a partnership. However, Marion decided to move in a different direction and thanked Parker for their time.

In a special meeting held on Monday, Feb 7, the Marion School Board voted unanimously to enter into a football only agreement with Freeman, creating the Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy franchise.

