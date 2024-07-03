Quiet Water Farm determined to succeed, despite heavy loss due to flooding

Quiet Water Farm was bringing a van load of fresh picked produce to Farmers Markets in Beresford, Brandon and Sioux Falls. (Photo/Submitted) Anita Dixon | Writer Quiet Water Farm is a new vendor at the Beresford Farmers Market, bringing delicious, fresh, seasonal produce to local tables each week. Unfortunately, their operation has been heavily impacted…
