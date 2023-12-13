Rare earthquake shakes Wakonda

Riva Sharples | Writer A rare earthquake rumbled through Wakond and surrounding areas, on Sunday, December 10. The quake, which registered 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, shook the area on Sunday around 4:20 p.m. The quake, the first ever to hit Clay County since record-keeping began, was felt throughout Wakonda and throughout southern Clay…
Latest News
