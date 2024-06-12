Ray Nielsen: Viborg’s “Cookie Man”!

Jun 12, 2024 | Home, News

Ray Nielsen with one of his youngest great-grandsons, Jens. Jens is named after Ray’s father. Ray will be celebrating his 93rd birthday on June 23. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Managing Editor When it came time to select someone to highlight for our monthly Know Your Neighbor story, we realized that it would be our Father’s…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register