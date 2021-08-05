Relationships are the foundation of student success

By | Posted August 5th, 2021 |

John Silvernail

Dawn Rye | Writer 

A Dean of Students provides support for students, addressing student behavior and coordinating admissions and new student orientation. Last year the Parker School District needed more administrative staff due to their growing school population. Once the school board approved the position, it allowed Superintendent Donavan DeBoer to find an appropriate person. DeBoer hired teacher John Silvernail, who previously taught seventh, eighth and ninth grade. 

“I am excited for the new opportunity to help our students,” commented Silvernail.

Silvernail said he’s well suited for the position because he has a passion for helping the students in Parker be successful in and out of the classroom. The school is in the business of assisting young people to be successful in life and he’s excited to do that in this new position. 

Silvernail explained his job entails student management, activities director and helping with other administrative tasks. He will support students K-12 and is also excited about working closely with DeBoer, Principal Janelle Johnson, Business manager Jim Vogel, Guidance Counselor Darmi Vogel and Success Coordinator Jenifer Becker. With the new position, he knows that there will be some ups and downs, but he is ready for the opportunity to help all Parker students to be more successful. 

To help students become successful, he will build a relationship that is the foundation to success. He believes that his position will allow him to create more connections with students in k-12. 

Silvernail commented that his goal is to have more students involved in the co-curricular that the school offers. He firmly believes that students in activities will do better in school and create more groups to participate.

