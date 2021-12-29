Remembering your mental health during the holiday season

December 29th, 2021

Dawn Rye | Writer

December is filled with holiday cheer, family gatherings, decorating for Christmas and reflecting on the things people are grateful for in their lives. However, they can also be stressful and especially challenging for those impacted by mental illness. 

For those struggling with mental illness during the holiday season, be kind to yourself. Remember to put your mental and physical well-being first and recognize what triggers those stressful situations. Consider what matters as the holidays pick up momentum and become hectic. Each case might look different for everyone and perspective is vital.

According to local counseling services, do not overcommit. As people prepare for the holiday season, individuals tend to set the bar impossibly high and feel down when their expectations fail. 

Learn to acknowledge that things may not go as planned and reassess your to-do list to focus on what needs to be accomplished. 

The saying goes, “there are only so many hours in the day,” and it is ok to ask for help or say no. Asking for help with even the simplest tasks can do wonders for your stress levels around the holidays. It is also ok to say “no.” Your friends and family will understand.  

Acknowledge your feelings. The holiday season brings up a lot of mixed emotions. If someone is feeling upset or overwhelmed, tell someone. 

If someone you know is struggling this holiday season, help is available. Dr. Bandettini with CommuniCare LLC, located at 2116 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, has 21 years in private practice and his unique and compassionate approach to the practice and art of psychiatry and the science of psychopharmacology. 

Sioux River Mental Health Services at 3500 S. 1st Ave Circle in Sioux Falls offers a person-centered approach that allows individuals to be the expert of themselves. They focus on listening for themes in stories and assist people in changing the way they think and feel about life’s ups and downs.

