Santa Claus is Coming to Chancellor!
Santa is coming to Chancellor on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. to bring goodie bags to all the boys and girls. Be sure to bring the little ones out to tell Santa what they have been dreaming of finding under the tree. Everyone is welcome to enjoy coffee and treats. Take some time for a tour of the Community Fire Hall and enjoy demonstrations of the new fire equipment.