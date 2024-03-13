SB201 passes, but we are still a people divided

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor For two years, we have been hearing the back-and-forth arguments of the pros and cons of carbon pipelines running through our state. What started out as a warning cry from a few quickly grew into a full-blown movement of protesting and political debate. Now, at the wind-down of the 2024…
