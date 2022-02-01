School Board discussed the outlook for Phase II building project

Dawn Rye | Writer

In May of 2021, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of the new elementary addition. As the process runs smoothly, the elementary student will be moved into the Phase I expansion by 2022.

As Phase I of the school project begins to wrap up, at last week’s Parker School Board meeting, a rough draft of Phase II was discussed and how the board planned on perusing to pay for the estimated $6.0 million project.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said that the board was given a preliminary statement of the Phase II project back in September. The first option was the auxiliary gym, locker room, CTE addition, and possible wrestling or weight room. The second option was to add the vestibule so the tunnel would move things if they wanted to maintain outside access. The third option added to option two made the CTE room larger and removed the weight room and a vestibule on the front entrance. He noted the first idea from the steel building at one level and changing the CTE area now to offices is estimated at $3.6 million. After further discussion, the board came up with the idea of moving the school suburbans to the bus barn area and making that current area all CTE access and shop. On the second level above the CTE area for a wrestling room. DeBoer stated the reconfiguring of the existing shop, gym shortage and administrative offices. Plan A would provide the school with upgrades for gym space, CTE space, and admin offices in a secure area, a wrestling room on campus, and the two gyms used for high school practices. The second quote from Fiegan Construction on Phase II would be $6.6 million vs. $3.6 million, which takes the school from 11,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet.

DeBoer noted that he hopes to plan Phase II and start the ball rolling with meetings.

School Board President Jason Chester said the significant change here is $10.5 million. The board used the school’s money and possible outlay certificates, and at $13 million, the board will have to find a new revenue stream.

Board member Greg Simmermon asked what happens if the school finishes Phase I, upgrades a few pieces in Phase II, and holds off on other Phase II parts. Is splitting Phase II to maintain as a school.

Chester stated there is an option on the table, and obviously, Phase I will be finished. The school does have money on hand to start Phase II.

DeBoer questioned what is the end game budget here.

Business Manager Jim Vogel explained that once Phase I is complete, the redo of the 1956 and 1962 addition is completed at approximately $1.8 million in available savings. The school can raise $2.5 million on the additional capital outlay certificates to keep the school balance level at half of their levy.

Vogel said that in 1997 when they built the library for $1.3 million, the school reached 50 percent of their levy. He noted that the board has to decide how to move forward in the future.

Board member Ransom Jones noted that the board is at a point where a conversation about a bond should be discussed. He understands that a bond is a challenging topic to bring up. It may be the solution to the long-term fix for the school. According to Koch Hazard engineers, this project is an investment for the school.

Vogel explained 30-year term is typical for a bond, and the max on capital outlay certificates is 20 years. A bond is subject to a vote; capital outlay certificates are not subject to a vote.

He suggested speaking with the school bond’s representative before discussing options before the bond process this summer. The ballpark is two and half months, by the school advertises public meetings before a vote in June.