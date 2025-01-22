SD Representative Karla Lems introduces HB1052 to eliminate eminent domain use for carbon pipelines

On January 13, nearly 400 landowners and South Dakota citizens gathered at the South Dakota Capitol Rotunda for a private property rights rally to kick off the 2025 legislative session.During the rally, Rep. Karla Lems (R.-Canton), who was recently voted by her peers and sworn in to serve as the House Speaker Pro Tempore, introduced…