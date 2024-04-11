Security Bank welcomes James Bohnsack to Viborg Branch

Apr 11, 2024 | Home, News

James Bohnsack Renae Hansen | Writer Security Bank in Viborg recently welcomed VP Loan Officer and Branch Manager James Bohnsack to their location. He joined Security Bank on February 20 of this year and will be serving the southeastern corner of Turner County.Bohnsack currently lives on an acreage near Vermillion but was born and raised…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register