Senior Kaden Kleinschmit laughs and cries with an attendee after graduation on Saturday May 11 (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Seventeen students graduated from Irene-Wakonda High School during commencement activities held Saturday, May 11.The I-W band provided music for the ceremony, playing “Pomp and Circumstance” as the seniors entered and left the gym for…
Latest News
- Remembering Deputy Chad Mechels
- Meet the Candidates of Turner County Commission-District 2: Parker and Brothersfield Townships
- Welcoming Renae Hansen as TNE Managing Editor
- Fun Run/Walk shows support for Kobee Sherman
- Seventeen students graduate from Irene-Wakonda High School
- HONK!
- I-W Eagles recognized at Awards Night
- Kirschenman holds music contest for JH students
- Alice H. Sylliaasen
- Darrell Gayle Knudson