Seventeen students graduate from Irene-Wakonda High School

Senior Kaden Kleinschmit laughs and cries with an attendee after graduation on Saturday May 11 (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Seventeen students graduated from Irene-Wakonda High School during commencement activities held Saturday, May 11.The I-W band provided music for the ceremony, playing “Pomp and Circumstance” as the seniors entered and left the gym for…