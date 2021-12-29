Sheriff’s Office continues to create transparency in the local communities

Dawn Rye | Writer

Trust and transparency in the workplace and the community have become more popular with people who are tired of surprises. By eliminating the unknowns that continue to cause problems in the workforce and communities, leaders are becoming more proactive regarding transparency and plans.

According to Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke said Turner County is a unique location given its proximately to Sioux Falls, Yankton, Mitchell and Vermillion.

In 2019 Turner County had ranked 22nd out of 65 of the most popular counties and currently the county has 8,308 residents.

The eight full-time deputies cover 619 miles, equaling 77.38 square miles per deputy and 1043 citizens per deputy.

Wrapping up the 2021-year statistics, The New Era highlighted the calls that have doubled since 2020, starting with accidents at 19. From there, deputies responded to four burglaries, 10 domestic calls, 463 traffic stops, drugs and narcotics, 12 and theft 26.

The Sheriff’s Office provides these statistics to keep the residents better informed about what is happening in the county.

Luke said in his opinion, all law enforcement officers across the country are underpaid, underappreciated, and understaffed. No agency or law enforcement officer should work alone while on duty. He hopes to always have two deputies on duty to cover the county to provide a better response time to emergencies and general issues.

He encourages the taxpayers to voice their opinion on pay, the number of deputies and what the Sheriff’s Office could do better. They strive each day to provide the best service they can.

