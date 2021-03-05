Shop, Shoot and Eat

By | Posted March 5th, 2021 |

New three-one store opening in Parker
Residents will now have the opportunity to shop local at the Thrift Shak and shoot bow and arrows at the Archery Shak located on Main St. in Parker. Photo/Dawn Rye 

Dawn Rye | Writer

Chances are you’ve visited a thrift store before. Maybe you’ve gone thrift shopping for a costume or something unique. But residents will now have the opportunity to shop local at the Thrift Shak located on Main St. in Parker. Not much of a shopper check out the Archery Shak. All standard long bows, recurve bows, compound bows and crossbows are acceptable on the range. 

According to Melinda Franklin, she will be opening Thrift Shak and Archery Shak at the end of March. She said the Smoke Shak is still in progress with inspections and equipment. Hopefully, once Smoke Shak is open, she will conduct a soft opening on a Friday or Saturday night. 

Franklin explained in the Thrift Shak would sell apparel, household items and donations from Compassion in Action from Chancellor. They are taking donations on Monday or Tuesday afternoons. 

For the 24/7 Archery Shak, there will be a lounge for visitors to enjoy vending machine items and a soda machine when the restaurant is closed. An individual’s membership costs $125 and $150 family will provide key fobs to access the 30-foot archery range. Franklin said 14-year-olds could shoot their bow without supervision. 

She is mostly excited because she can take all three of her business and place them under one roof. She noticed when Lennox residents had the opportunity to sit down at a restaurant, not only did it provide revenue for the city, but it gives families a place to spend time together. 

Some challenges she faces are cleaning up the building to make her business work and trying to find help. 

Franklin stated the reason she wanted a second location is because the Lennox business has been successful. Her husband is looking at joining the company to focus on the archery side and bringing Parker some BBQ recipes.

