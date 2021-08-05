Shopping local when it comes to back-to-school shopping

Dawn Rye | Writer

The list of school supplies seems to be a mile long; kids grow, which means outgrowing clothing. However, at the end of last year, your child emptied their cubby, desk, or locker and brought home a mixed bag of stuff: part trash, part memories and part still-useable supplies. Look around the house. Kids might have the right calculator, plenty of pencils, or highlighters.

Before spending money on school supplies, you’re going to feel the draw of those back-to-school sales. However, shopping local means convenience as well as helps support the local business. It helps create jobs for teachers, firefighters, police officers and many other essential professions. Local business owners know you, and you know them.

The Parker Pharmacy located at 27600 on SD Highway 19 offers a wide range of school supplies from glue sticks, basic calculators, dry erase markers, folders, binders, pencils, erasers and protractors. On Main St. , Countryside Impression offers camo and different print backpacks. Dandelion Wishes right next door provides everything from the 2021-22 Parker School supplies list. From decorative notebooks, folders, binders, paper rems, protractors, elementary supply boxes, Crayola crayons, markers and a wide range of backpacks in all shapes and sizes.