Dawn Rye | Writer

The soup is on for the annual Hurley Fire Department Turkey Ridge Station Saturday, Feb. 20, from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Hurley Fire Hall. The snow date will be held Monday, Feb. 28. The soup includes chili, chicken noodle or potato, sandwich and bars.

Free will offering proceeds would help update bunker gear with supplemental funds from Thrivent with all proceeds.