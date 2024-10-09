Carol Nelson | Reporter Seven members of the Spoon and Fork Club met in the home of Marci Albrecht at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024 for a salad supper. Thanks to our “taxi driver”, Carol Wieman, we all arrived at the same time, except for the fact that we arrived at and came in…
Latest News
- Pioneer Memorial to host 65h Anniversary & Health Fair
- I-W Sixth Grade learn about The New Era
- Wakonda’s Crist selected for 4-H Ambassador Program
- Marsh breaks South Dakota state record at pumpkin weigh off
- Tornadoes marching band continues to dazzle at competition
- Spoon and Fork Club meet
- Weekly commissioners meeting
- Darlene Joy Hofer
- John Schwartz
- Olive Baker