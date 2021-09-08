Stanley the Dog takes part in the Parker Public Library Summer Reading Event

Dawn Rye | Writer

Lisa Laird and her dog Stanley were part of the Parker Library Summer Reading program. Laird, who is a ventriloquist along with Stuart the puppet, fun stories, a little magic, and Stanley’s dog tricks, had the audience laughing. 

Another great program that day was “Read with Stanley the Dog.”  Kids and parents (individually or as a family) were able to reserve a time to Read with Stanley at the library.  Each group could pick out a book or two to read to Stanley or have Laird read, and they could pet Stanley while reading.  Everyone enjoyed this program.

