Stanley the Dog takes part in the Parker Public Library Summer Reading Event

Lisa Laird and her dog Stanley were part of the Parker Library Summer Reading program. Laid, Stanley read a book to Blake Kutcha during the event.

Dawn Rye | Writer

Lisa Laird and her dog Stanley were part of the Parker Library Summer Reading program. Laird, who is a ventriloquist along with Stuart the puppet, fun stories, a little magic, and Stanley’s dog tricks, had the audience laughing.

Another great program that day was “Read with Stanley the Dog.” Kids and parents (individually or as a family) were able to reserve a time to Read with Stanley at the library. Each group could pick out a book or two to read to Stanley or have Laird read, and they could pet Stanley while reading. Everyone enjoyed this program.