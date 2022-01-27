Students advance medical interest during Scrub Camp

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor, medical professions are estimated to be among the state’s fastest-growing field. The outlook for medical careers matches the high demand for healthcare workers in South Dakota. 

Students from ninth — 12th grade, are you looking to get some advanced education before entering the medical field? Freeman Regional Health Services is offering a Scrub Camp for local students to experience first-hand the skills and education required to become a health professional.  

Freeman Regional Health Director of Nursing, Michelle Neuharth, explained that over the past several years, the Department of Health had co-sponsored Health Career Camps with the Department of Education to expand the pipeline for the future healthcare workforce (Scrub Camp website). Since 2017, Freeman Regional Health Services has hosted a yearly Scrub Camp to provide students career exploring opportunities and what those career opportunities look like in a rural health setting.  

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, students will start their day at 8 a.m. with a complimentary breakfast and then be divided into breakout sessions with four health speakers in the morning and four in the afternoon. A free lunch and vendor fair will be provided for the scrub camp participants.  During the vendor fair, students can visit local colleges, including Lake Area Tech, Mitchell Tech, Salem Mennonite Home, Southeast Tech, South Dakota State University, and the University of South Dakota. 

Free prizes will be given out at the end of the day for the Scrub Camp participants to receive.  

For more information, contact Michelle Neuharth, DON at 605-925-2120, or by email at michelle.neuharth@freemregional.com.

