Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Two years ago, when the DeVries family moved to Parker they never would have known how much they would mean to this community and how much this community would mean to them. On Monday, December 5, a fire ravaged the home they had been renting along with everything they owned…
Latest News
- Christmas Classics showing at the Lund Theatre
- “A Kayla Christmas” raises more than $2,000 surrounding communities
- The spirit of giving is alive in Parker and Viborg
- Centerville Rotary Club’s Tree of Life
- Centerville holds 2022 Community Gala event
- Centerville Library supports shop local with a Christmas raffle
- Parker Pride winners
- Santa Visits Davis
- Marion school Music Concert
- Parker Elementary Winter Concert