The twelve days of Christmas

On Thursday, Dec. 2, as part of the 12 days of Christmas celebration at school, Mr. Grinch (Superintendent Donavan Deboer) and Mrs. Grinch, a Parker staff member Tisha Berens hide in the hallways to scare all the boys and girls. (Photo/submitted)

Dawn Rye | Writer

“The 12 Days of Christmas” is a Christmas carol in which the singer talks about all the incredible gifts they received from their true love. Each verse builds on the previous one and is a way to spread Christmas cheer. The Parker School took the 12 days of Christmas holiday song and added their own twist of dress-up days before the holiday break. Below is a rendition of the 12 days of Christmas dress-up that the students will enjoy.

On the First day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

Mr. Grinch who is green as a Christmas tree (students wore red and green)

On the Second day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

Stockings that were hung by the chimney with care (Students wore holiday socks)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Third day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

“Making me take three licks of a peppermint stick” (Students dressed like candy canes)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Fourth day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

Four magic tricks in that old silk hat they found (Students wore their favorite holiday hat)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Fifth day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

A frozen Friday day (Students wore flannel shirts)

On the Sixth day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

A sparkly and bright costume (Students wore sparkly and bright clothes

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Seventh day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

A wish of a Merry Christmas (Students dressed like presents)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Eighth day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

A Silent night filled with comfy clothes and furry slippers (Students wore their favorite Pj’s)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Ninth day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

Reminding me it’s cold outside with my favorite winter scarf (Students wore winter scarfs)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Tenth day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

A Christmas themed vacation (Students wore tropical clothes and sunglasses)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Eleventh day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me

A Christmas challenge of wear Christmas red, white and green (Students wore red, green and white colors)

And a song for the Christmas tree.

On the Twelfth day of Christmas

My good friends brought to me,

The fashion show began (Students wore their ugly Christmas sweaters)

And sang a song for the Christmas tree.

