Third annual Parker Marching Band Festival to take place

By | Posted September 8th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Marching bands are comprised of several musical instruments that create a unique sound when played together. Whether it be the snare drums, trumpet, saxophone, clarinet, or trombone, each device brings something to the table based on the type of sound they produce.

Parker Band Instructor Mindee Birnstiehl said it’s the third annual Parker Pheasant Marching Band Festival. There are 20 bands signed up for the local competition with both junior high and high school bands. She explained that the judges are from the Tri-State Judging Association with professional opinions. The “Sound of USD” will be the guest band performing during the parade and at the football field around 12:45 p.m. The parade beings at 10 a.m. and band members will line up at the school and march to Third St. to the fairgrounds and bus the students to the football field.

Birnstiehl noted that the band members went with a “Grease” theme for the songs and costumes. 

Thirty-five junior high students are participating in the marching band and 32 high school students. 

Birnstiehl said the most exciting part because it’s a great thing for the community and it allows the students to bring bands and families in from the surrounding communities. It also economically brings business for the local shops, and it’s a great experience and hopes the students have a good time when they are participating.  

Some challenge behind the scene is to have the students prepared because this year, the band is also performing a “Grease” halftime show during the homecoming game, plus have two bands for street competition. 

“There is a lot to get done in a concise amount of time,” commented Birnstiehl. 

To have the student participate in the halftime performance, she has to pull junior high students to rehearse with the band.

Birnstiehl noted she has some great memories of playing the band and doing these competitions in high school. She hopes that her students look back and remember the memories they made playing in the band.

