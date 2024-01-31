Turner County homeschoolers learn the in’s & out’s of the Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Buteyn shows homeschooler, Amera Gilles, how to dust for fingerprints. Monique R. Hurtado | Writer The homeschool community has grown by leaps and bounds throughout South Dakota, especially here in Turner County. The Facebook group, Homeschoolers of Turner County, has nearly doubled in size since it’s inception a couple of years ago.The moms of…